Wendy Colquhoun Buys 5,535 Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 per share, with a total value of £19,870.65.

TMPL stock opened at GBX 360 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.17. Temple Bar has a 52-week low of GBX 249.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 362.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 8.20 EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

