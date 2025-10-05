West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

