Western Digital Corporation $WDC Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $22,849,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

