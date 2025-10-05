Western Uranium Corporation (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium Corporation (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 55,900 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium Stock Down 2.8%

Western Uranium stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Western Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Western Uranium had a negative net margin of 5,936.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

