Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in September

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

