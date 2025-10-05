What is B. Riley’s Forecast for AXSM Q3 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $120.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 99.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,961.84. The trade was a 79.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,948 shares of company stock valued at $23,406,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

