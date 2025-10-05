What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for SHIP Q2 Earnings?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a report released on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

