What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for OXY FY2025 Earnings?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

