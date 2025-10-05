William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of OCUL FY2025 Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

In related news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,252.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,279.72. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $9,632,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 734,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 884,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 520,138 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

