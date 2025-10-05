Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

