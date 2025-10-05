Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

