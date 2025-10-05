Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Youxin Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ YAAS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. Youxin Technology has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

