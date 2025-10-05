Zacks Small Cap Forecasts Lower Earnings for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beneficient in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beneficient presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Beneficient has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Beneficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Featured Stories

