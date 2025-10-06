1,013 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJS stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

