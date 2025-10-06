1,015 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

CB opened at $283.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

