1,015 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.