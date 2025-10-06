1,015 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.91.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Edison
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.