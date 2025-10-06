1,091 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.