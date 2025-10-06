1,091 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.24.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
