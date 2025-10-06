111 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $710.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $762.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

