1,177 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $4,870,000.

ENTG opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $113.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

