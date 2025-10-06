125 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $600.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

