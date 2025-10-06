12,500 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 330,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 285,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,522.60. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

