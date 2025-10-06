1,500 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $4,123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,199,226.40. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,834 shares of company stock worth $86,512,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Reddit Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $207.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

