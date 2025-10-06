1,570 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 128.6% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $174.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

