18,850 Shares in HCM II Acquisition Corp. $HOND Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of HCM II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOND. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $21,150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,719,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,310,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,006,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,288,000.

HCM II Acquisition Stock Performance

HOND opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

HCM II Acquisition Company Profile

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

