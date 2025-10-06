21,450 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

