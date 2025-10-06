225 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $346.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.68.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

