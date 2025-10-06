2,979 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 1,169,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 451,355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

