3,004 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,589,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $134.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.