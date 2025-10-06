325 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.10 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.