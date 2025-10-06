39,460 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $234.08 on Monday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $261.83. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

