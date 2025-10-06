4,914 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2,644.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,493,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

CWAN stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152,448. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $131,433.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

