5,410 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

