5,585 Shares in Pearson, PLC $PSO Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pearson by 308.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Pearson, PLC has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

