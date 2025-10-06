600 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $376.56 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total value of $4,963,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,362 shares in the company, valued at $80,719,805.74. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,522,968. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,289,966 shares of company stock worth $821,763,103. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.