744 Shares in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBTM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBTM opened at $145.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $148.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.77 million. JBT Marel’s quarterly revenue was up 132.4% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is currently -17.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

