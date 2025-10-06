744 Shares in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBTM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBT Marel Stock Performance
NYSE:JBTM opened at $145.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $148.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.
JBT Marel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is currently -17.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.
JBT Marel Profile
JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
