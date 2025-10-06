8,346 Shares in The Campbell’s Company $CPB Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.