8,993 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

