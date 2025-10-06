997 Shares in Pool Corporation $POOL Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $309.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

