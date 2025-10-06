Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

