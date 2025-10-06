Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

