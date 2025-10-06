Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.12.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

