Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,798,540 shares of company stock worth $4,273,477,287. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.