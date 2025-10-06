Analysts Set New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) PT at $10.60

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

NMFC stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $993.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 106,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,437.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,746,981.46. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,035. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $4,674,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,764,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 346,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 266.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 251,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

