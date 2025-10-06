Analyzing Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EACO and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Offerpad Solutions 1 6 0 0 1.86

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.41, indicating a potential downside of 39.85%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than EACO.

EACO has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EACO and Offerpad Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $356.23 million 1.08 $14.95 million $6.07 13.01 Offerpad Solutions $918.82 million 0.13 -$62.16 million ($2.06) -1.95

EACO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EACO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 7.39% 22.09% 14.75% Offerpad Solutions -8.08% -132.77% -19.03%

Summary

EACO beats Offerpad Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

