Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

