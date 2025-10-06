Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $8.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AHH opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,400,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 515,999 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

