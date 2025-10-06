Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

