ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after buying an additional 286,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.