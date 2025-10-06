ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $305.47 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.