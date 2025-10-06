ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after purchasing an additional 224,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $224.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

